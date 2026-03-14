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US Strikes on Iran's Kharg Island Spark Global Attention

President Donald Trump announced strikes against Iran's Kharg Island but chose not to destroy the oil infrastructure. He warned that interference with the Strait of Hormuz's shipping lanes would prompt reconsideration of this decision. The move underscores ongoing geopolitical tensions in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 14-03-2026 04:32 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 04:32 IST
US Strikes on Iran's Kharg Island Spark Global Attention
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

President Donald Trump disclosed on Friday that the United States conducted military strikes targeting Iran's Kharg Island. However, he stated that the U.S. refrained from demolishing the island's vital oil infrastructure as a gesture of decency.

Trump's remarks came via his social media account on Truth Social, where he emphasized the strategic importance of maintaining free and safe shipping passage through the crucial Strait of Hormuz.

He further warned that any interference with ships traversing this critical maritime route would lead to a reassessment of his decision to spare the island's oil facilities, highlighting the persistent geopolitical tensions with Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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