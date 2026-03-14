Tragedy in Borj Qalaouiya: Medical Personnel Targeted

An attack by Israeli forces on a healthcare facility in Borj Qalaouiya, a town situated in southern Lebanon, has resulted in the death of at least twelve medical personnel, as recently reported by the Lebanese state news agency.

According to the Lebanese health ministry, the figure stands as a preliminary count. Ongoing rescue operations aim to find those still missing in the aftermath of the strike.

The incident underscores the ongoing conflict in the region, raising concerns about the safety of non-combatant individuals and essential medical services amid growing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)