UN Warns Syria’s Fragile Transition at Risk Amid New Mass Killings and Rights Violations

A United Nations investigative body has warned that Syria’s fragile political transition faces major challenges, despite early reforms aimed at restoring accountability and rebuilding public trust after more than a decade of conflict.

In its latest report, the Independent International Commission of Inquiry on the Syrian Arab Republic outlined both signs of progress and deeply troubling ongoing violations, including mass killings, extrajudicial executions, torture, and widespread abuses across multiple regions of the country.

The report follows a recent visit by UN commissioners to Syria, where they met with government officials, civil society organisations, and human rights defenders to assess the country’s transition toward inclusive governance, rule of law, and accountability.

Early Reform Steps Signal a New Phase

The Commission acknowledged important institutional steps taken by Syrian authorities to address past atrocities and support reconciliation.

Among the key initiatives highlighted were:

• The creation of two national bodies focused on transitional justice and missing persons

• National investigations into mass killings in the Coastal, Central, and Southern regions in March and July 2025

• Initial attempts to pursue legal accountability for perpetrators

These reforms represent part of a broader effort to rebuild Syria’s governance system after years of conflict and human rights abuses, though investigators warn that progress remains fragile.

“Our recent visit underscored both the depth of the challenges and the extraordinary strength of Syrians who are working tirelessly to rebuild their institutions,” said Commissioner Monia Ammar.

“We are encouraged by the willingness of the Syrian government to engage constructively with the international human rights system.”

Legacy of War Continues to Erode Trust

Despite these reforms, the report emphasises that years of violations by former government forces and armed groups have deeply eroded public confidence in state institutions.

The Commission identified several key priorities necessary for a sustainable transition:

• Accountability for past crimes

• Security sector reform

• Judicial reform and independence

• Community engagement and reconciliation

The investigators stressed that rebuilding trust requires transparent justice processes and inclusive dialogue with affected communities.

Mass Killings in 2025 Raise Alarm

The Commission documented large-scale attacks against civilians in 2025, including two particularly deadly waves of violence.

In March 2025, government armed forces and allied fighters reportedly killed more than 1,400 people, most of them Alawi civilians, across Latakia, Tartus, Homs, and Hama.

Investigators found clear patterns suggesting targeting based on religious affiliation, ethnicity, gender, and age.

The Commission concluded that the violations may constitute war crimes, and potentially crimes against humanity if further evidence confirms the scale and systematic nature of the attacks.

Suwayda Violence Leaves Over 1,500 Dead

A second major outbreak of violence occurred in mid-July 2025, when more than 1,500 civilians—primarily Druze and Bedouin—were killed in Suwayda.

The violence involved government forces, Druze armed groups, and tribal fighters, according to the report.

The Commission is preparing a separate detailed report on the Suwayda killings, which is expected later this month.

Accountability Efforts Still Limited

While Syrian authorities have arrested and initiated trials against 14 alleged perpetrators, investigators say accountability efforts remain insufficient.

The Commission warned that senior officials and military commanders have not yet been held responsible, raising concerns about selective justice.

In addition, existing systems for training, vetting, and screening security personnel remain inadequate.

The report calls for:

• Human rights screening for all armed forces and security personnel• Comprehensive training in international humanitarian law• Disarmament, demobilisation, and reintegration programmes for armed groups

Ongoing Violations Across the Country

The Commission is currently investigating new allegations of serious abuses in several regions, including Homs, Hama, Latakia, and Tartus.

Documented violations include:

• Extrajudicial killings• Torture and ill-treatment• Custodial deaths• Enforced disappearances• Abductions• Violations of housing, land, and property rights

Many of these abuses disproportionately affect communities perceived as having supported the former government, according to the report.

Escalation in Northeastern Syria

The Commission is also examining recent clashes in northeastern Syria between government forces and the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).

Allegations under investigation include:

• Executions of individuals previously detained by the SDF• Arbitrary arrests• Sexual violence• Confiscation of housing, land, and property

These developments highlight the continuing instability in parts of the country despite ongoing political reforms.

Israeli Military Operations Under Investigation

The UN investigators are also examining Israel’s military operations inside Syria, which they say have resulted in significant civilian harm and infrastructure destruction.

The Commission reported:

• Civilian deaths and injuries from airstrikes• Village raids and home demolitions in Quneitra• Damage to public infrastructure without clear military necessity• The detention and transfer of Syrian men and boys to Israel

These actions may constitute violations of international humanitarian law, the report states.

Rising Threat from Islamic State

Meanwhile, the extremist group Da’esh (Islamic State) is reportedly regaining strength in some areas, further complicating Syria’s fragile security situation.

The Commission also raised concern about the transfer of more than 5,700 suspected Islamic State members to Iraq, including individuals taken to Syria as children.

Investigators warned that such transfers may violate the principle of non-refoulement, which prohibits sending individuals to countries where they may face persecution or harm.

International Support Critical for Syria’s Recovery

UN investigators concluded that Syria’s transition toward a rights-based political system will require sustained international support, warning that failure to act could undermine fragile progress.

“Syrian survivors and affected communities deserve justice, compensation and guarantees of non-recurrence,” said Commissioner Fionnuala Ní Aoláin.

Commission Chair Paulo Sérgio Pinheiro urged the global community to remain engaged.

“The international community must not stand by as Syrians struggle to recover from decades of lawlessness,” he said.

“Only through sustained support can Syria complete its transition toward a political environment that guarantees human rights for all.”