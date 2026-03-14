Drone Debris Drama: Pakistan Thwarts Afghan Taliban Attack
In Pakistan, debris from intercepted Afghan Taliban drones injured four people, including two children. The drones targeted Quetta, Kohat, and Rawalpindi, aiming to instill fear. Pakistan reiterates its firm stance against Afghan Taliban terrorism, emphasizing Operation Ghazab lil-Haq's continuation until core concerns are addressed.
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- Pakistan
Four individuals, among them two children, sustained injuries from the remains of Afghan Taliban drones intercepted by Pakistan's military before reaching targets, as reported on Saturday.
The interceptions occurred on Friday across Quetta, Kohat, and Rawalpindi, areas near Islamabad, the capital. According to the Army's media division, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), these attacks aimed to instill fear among the populace, revealing the extent of the terrorist mindset governing the Afghan Taliban.
Pakistan continues to assert its unwavering resolve through Operation Ghazab lil-Haq to counter terrorism stemming from Afghan territory. The Pakistan Airports Authority confirmed unaffected flight operations at Islamabad International Airport, dismissing misleading reports about its closure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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