AI in the Courtroom: Balancing Innovation with Ethical Responsibility
Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court emphasized the benefits and challenges of AI in legal work, highlighting the importance of ethical use to maintain the integrity of the judicial process. While AI can assist with tasks such as drafting, it cannot replace the critical judgment of legal professionals.
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Justice Vikram Nath of the Supreme Court addressed the role of AI in the legal system, urging a balanced approach to its integration. He acknowledged AI could streamline some legal processes but warned against over-reliance, stating it can't substitute the nuanced judgment of lawyers and judges.
Speaking at a recent conference, Justice Nath expressed concern over misuse instances, including false AI-generated citations used in court, damaging the credibility of legal proceedings. He underscored the necessity for informed, ethical AI use, emphasizing that technology should serve as an aid, not a replacement.
Justice Nath highlighted AI's paradoxical nature: enhancing access yet risking exclusion and transparency versus distortion. Our institutions must wisely adapt to these challenges, ensuring technology adheres to legal principles, safeguarding the justice system's future, and maintaining the integrity of the rule of law.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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