Tragic Parking Dispute Escalates to Fatal Beating in Bodarwar

A tragic incident unfolded in the Bodarwar market area on Friday when a parking dispute escalated to violence, leaving 30-year-old Govind Sahni dead. The altercation reportedly began when Subhash, a local resident, confronted Sahni as he was heading to buy vegetables.

According to the victim's family, Subhash and his household members attacked Sahni with sticks over a previous disagreement about motorcycle parking. Witnesses quickly informed Sahni's family, and his mother, Subhadra, arrived at the scene to find him severely injured and unresponsive.

Sahni was rushed to the Kaptanganj Community Health Centre, where he was declared dead upon arrival. Police, led by SHO Deepak Singh, are actively investigating the case and conducting raids to apprehend the suspects. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination to gather further evidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)