A devastating missile and drone assault on Kyiv left four dead and fifteen wounded, escalating regional tensions. The attack damaged vital infrastructure and residential areas in Ukrainian capital's four districts.

This violence occurs just after the U.S. deferred peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, attributing the delay to ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. As U.S. and Israeli forces target Iran, Russia's public indignation comes without tangible support for its ally, emphasizing its geopolitical challenges.

Ukrainian President Zelenskyy criticized a U.S. decision to ease oil sanctions on Russia, warning this could funnel $10 billion to fuel Russia's military efforts against Ukraine. Meanwhile, both nations report progress on the front-line, as Russian assaults on civilian areas remain frequent.

(With inputs from agencies.)