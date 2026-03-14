Left Menu

US Shifts Stance on Russian Oil Post-Iran Conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi criticized the US for initially pushing India to stop importing Russian oil, only to later urge them to resume purchases after tensions with Iran. Following a US-Israel joint attack on Iran, the situation escalated in the Gulf, leading to a shift in US oil import policy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:03 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:03 IST
US Shifts Stance on Russian Oil Post-Iran Conflict
Abbas Araghchi
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized the United States for its inconsistent policy on Russian oil imports. Initially, the US pressured India to halt these imports. However, recent conflicts involving Iran have led Washington to reverse its stance and urge India to buy Russian crude.

In a social media post, Araghchi accused the US of 'bullying' India into stopping oil purchases from Russia. He then described the administration's reversal as 'begging' after a two-week military escalation between the US and Iran.

The US had issued a 30-day waiver on March 5, allowing India to buy Russian oil temporarily. This move contrasts sharply with earlier sanctions related to the Ukraine war. Araghchi highlighted Europe's stance and criticized the Trump administration's approach as 'pathetic'.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
2
Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

Dramatic Twist in Safari Rally: Ogier Closes in on Solberg

 Global
3
PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; opens elevated corridor to jetty port in Assam.

PM lays foundation stones for 2 cruise terminals, maritime training hub; ope...

 India
4
Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

Stagnant UK Economy Faces New Challenges Amid Global Tensions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026