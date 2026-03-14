US Shifts Stance on Russian Oil Post-Iran Conflict

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has criticized the United States for its inconsistent policy on Russian oil imports. Initially, the US pressured India to halt these imports. However, recent conflicts involving Iran have led Washington to reverse its stance and urge India to buy Russian crude.

In a social media post, Araghchi accused the US of 'bullying' India into stopping oil purchases from Russia. He then described the administration's reversal as 'begging' after a two-week military escalation between the US and Iran.

The US had issued a 30-day waiver on March 5, allowing India to buy Russian oil temporarily. This move contrasts sharply with earlier sanctions related to the Ukraine war. Araghchi highlighted Europe's stance and criticized the Trump administration's approach as 'pathetic'.

(With inputs from agencies.)