Iran Warns UAE on U.S. Interests as Targets

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a stark warning, declaring U.S. interests in the UAE as legitimate targets. This announcement follows recent U.S. attacks on Iranian islands, escalating regional tensions.

The IRGC specifically identified ports, docks, and military facilities as vulnerable. Iranian state media reported this strategic warning, emphasizing the potential for conflict.

In a proactive measure to avoid civilian casualties, the IRGC has urged residents in the UAE to evacuate areas near these identified hotspots, underscoring the seriousness of the situation. The statement reflects growing hostilities in the volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)