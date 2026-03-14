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Rajasthan's Clean Drive: Pledge for a Greener Tomorrow

Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma launches a state-wide cleanliness pledge programme. Introducing initiatives across the state, the government aims to enhance sanitation efforts. Sharma marked the event with symbolic acts like shramdaan and tree planting, emphasizing cleanliness for a prosperous Rajasthan. Celebrations for Rajasthan Day will focus on public health.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaip6ur | Updated: 14-03-2026 15:16 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 15:16 IST
Rajasthan's Clean Drive: Pledge for a Greener Tomorrow
Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

Rajasthan's Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma has rolled out an ambitious state-wide cleanliness pledge and awareness programme, reinforcing the urgency of public sanitation. In an earnest display of involvement, Sharma committed to 'shramdaan' and distributed PPE kits to municipal sanitation workers, fostering grassroots participation.

Additionally, symbolic cheques were handed over to the beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi scheme, further showcasing the government's multifaceted approach to development. The event also saw a mass cleanliness pledge and tree planting at Ram Niwas Garden, underscoring the initiative's environmental focus.

In his address, Sharma highlighted the upcoming Rajasthan Day celebrations, affirming the government's commitment to integrating cleanliness with cultural pride. He indicated the shift in the celebration date, aligning it with the Hindu calendar, and called for concerted efforts towards making Rajasthan a beacon of cleanliness and economic prosperity by 2047.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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