Tensions Surge as U.S. Targets Iranian Military Sites

Amid escalating tensions, President Donald Trump declared that the U.S. had demolished military sites on Kharg Island, a strategic component of Iran's oil network. He warned that further interference in the Strait of Hormuz by Iran could put their oil infrastructure at risk.

According to an anonymous American official, 2,500 more Marines and an amphibious assault ship are being dispatched to the Middle East. This move comes as Iran continues aggressive actions against Israel and Gulf nations, effectively sealing the Strait of Hormuz, a critical artery for global oil trade.

The humanitarian situation in Lebanon is dire, with 800 dead and 850,000 displaced due to intensifying strikes involving Iran-backed Hezbollah. As regional conflicts rage on, the deployment of U.S. military forces further exemplifies the seriousness of the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)