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Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Kochi Police's Swift Action Recovers Stolen Crore

Kochi City Cyber Police successfully recovered over Rs 1.06 crore from a digital scam that duped an 81-year-old man. The scam involved fraudsters impersonating law enforcement officials to extort money. Immediate police intervention led to the freezing of funds in a Jammu and Kashmir bank account.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kochi | Updated: 14-03-2026 16:33 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 16:33 IST
Cyber Fraud Unveiled: Kochi Police's Swift Action Recovers Stolen Crore
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Kochi City Cyber Police has achieved a significant victory in combating cybercrime by recovering over Rs 1.06 crore, stolen through an online fraud targeting an elderly man.

The scam unfolded in November last year, when fraudsters posing as law enforcement officials, accused the 81-year-old victim of illegal activities and pressured him for money.

With swift action by the cyber police, the defrauded amount was recovered from a bank account in Jammu and Kashmir, following an investigation led by Kochi City's Deputy Commissioner and Cyber Crime Police Station officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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