Tragedy in Moradabad: A Shocking Family Incident
In an alarming incident in Moradabad, 25-year-old Hardik Sharma allegedly killed his twin sister Himshikha after struggling with emotional issues following a breakup. Their mother Neelima witnessed the attack and reported it to police. Hardik was arrested and is now in judicial custody.
- Country:
- India
A family in Moradabad is facing a shocking tragedy after 25-year-old Hardik Sharma allegedly killed his twin sister, Himshikha, at their home. The incident took place on March 6, shortly after Holi celebrations. Hardik, dealing with emotional distress after a breakup, reportedly attacked his sister during an altercation.
Their mother, Neelima Sharma, described the harrowing event, stating she heard her daughter scream and rushed in to find Hardik attacking Himshikha with a knife. Despite attempts to intervene, Neelima was also assaulted by her son, who subsequently fled the scene as neighbors arrived upon hearing the commotion.
Authorities have arrested Hardik Sharma based on a complaint filed by Neelima. He is now in judicial custody. The case has been registered under sections dealing with murder and attempted murder, as the Majhola police continue their investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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