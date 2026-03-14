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Tamil Nadu's Strategic Police Appointments

The Tamil Nadu government announced significant police leadership changes, appointing B Bala Naga Devi as DGP, Intelligence, upgrading her role from Additional DGP. Santosh Kumar will assume additional duties as Additional DGP, Economic Offences Wing, and Rupesh Kumar Meena will handle extra responsibilities as Additional DGP, Civil Supplies CID.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 14-03-2026 18:06 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 18:06 IST
Tamil Nadu's Strategic Police Appointments
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The Tamil Nadu government has announced strategic changes in its police leadership, aiming to bolster its intelligence sector. B Bala Naga Devi, previously the DGP of the Economic Offences Wing in Chennai, has been promoted to DGP, Intelligence, as confirmed in the latest government statement.

In a string of appointments, Santosh Kumar, Inspector General of Police for the Economic Offences Wing, will now take on additional responsibilities as Additional DGP of the same wing. This move is part of a broader strategy to enhance governance and improve administrative efficiency.

Additionally, Rupesh Kumar Meena, the Inspector General of Police for Civil Supplies CID, will expand his responsibilities to include duties as Additional DGP, Civil Supplies CID, Chennai. These personnel changes reflect the state's commitment to strengthening its police force's operational effectiveness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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