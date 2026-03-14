Newly-Wed Abduction Sparks Legal Action
A legal case has been filed against a man accused of enticing a newly-wed woman away from her in-laws. The woman, married for only 18 days, was allegedly taken by Rahul Singh. An FIR was registered following a complaint by her husband, Raj Kumar Singh, detailing the alleged incident.
- Country:
- India
Police have registered a case against a man accused of luring a newly-wed woman away from her in-laws' residence. The incident reportedly took place on March 10, when the woman, married for only 18 days, was taken by the accused, Rahul Singh, from her in-laws' home.
According to the complaint filed by Raj Kumar Singh, husband of the woman and a resident of Tola Shivnarayan Rai village, the FIR alleges that Rahul Singh enticed his wife, Vandana Singh, into leaving for sexual relations.
Bairia SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh confirmed that a case has been filed, and further investigation is in progress. The authorities are actively pursuing leads to resolve the matter.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- legal case
- abduction
- newly-wed
- police
- Rahul Singh
- FIR
- Raj Kumar Singh
- entice
- investigation
- in-laws
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