Newly-Wed Abduction Sparks Legal Action

Police have registered a case against a man accused of luring a newly-wed woman away from her in-laws' residence. The incident reportedly took place on March 10, when the woman, married for only 18 days, was taken by the accused, Rahul Singh, from her in-laws' home.

According to the complaint filed by Raj Kumar Singh, husband of the woman and a resident of Tola Shivnarayan Rai village, the FIR alleges that Rahul Singh enticed his wife, Vandana Singh, into leaving for sexual relations.

Bairia SHO Rajendra Prasad Singh confirmed that a case has been filed, and further investigation is in progress. The authorities are actively pursuing leads to resolve the matter.

(With inputs from agencies.)