Karnataka's Water Challenge: Upper Krishna Project Standoff

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar has declared his intention to meet with state MPs in New Delhi on March 17 to address objections from Andhra Pradesh regarding the Upper Krishna Project.

He will be joined by Ministers H K Patil, M B Patil, and Boseraju at Karnataka Bhavan during the ongoing Parliament session. Andhra Pradesh has contested land acquisition for the project, prompting the Centre to seek clarification from Karnataka.

Despite already investing Rs 26,000 crore, Shivakumar emphasized that Karnataka's plans comply with a 2010 Tribunal order and aim to raise the Alammati dam's height. The state is also dealing with a lack of cooperation from Andhra Pradesh on a proposed balancing reservoir on the Tungabhadra river, which is impacting water availability due to reservoir silting.

(With inputs from agencies.)