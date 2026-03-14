South Africa Bids Farewell to Struggle Veteran Mosiuoa ‘Terror’ Lekota

South Africa has paid tribute to struggle veteran and former Defence Minister Mosiuoa “Terror” Lekota, remembered as a principled leader whose lifelong commitment to justice, integrity and service shaped the country’s liberation struggle and democratic transition.

Delivering the eulogy at Lekota’s Special Official Funeral Category 2 in Bloemfontein on Saturday, Deputy President Paul Mashatile described the late leader as a fearless voice for truth and accountability who remained steadfast in defending the rights and dignity of ordinary South Africans.

Lekota passed away on 4 March 2026 at the age of 77, leaving behind a political legacy that spanned the anti-apartheid struggle and more than three decades of democratic governance.

A leader guided by truth and principle

Speaking on behalf of President Cyril Ramaphosa, Mashatile told mourners that Lekota was widely respected for his willingness to stand firm on principle, even when doing so came at personal or political cost.

“Ntate Lekota was a man who told the truth, even when it was uncomfortable. He did not chase popular acclaim; he chased justice,” Mashatile said.

“His integrity was not for sale, nor was his commitment to the downtrodden found wavering.”

Mashatile said Lekota consistently reminded leaders that the true measure of South Africa’s freedom lay not in wealth for a few, but in dignity and opportunity for the poor.

From student activism to the frontlines of the liberation struggle

Lekota’s political journey began in the 1970s through the South African Students’ Organisation (SASO), where he became involved in the Black Consciousness Movement and mobilised communities against apartheid rule.

His activism led to imprisonment on Robben Island, where he was detained alongside many leaders of the liberation struggle, including former President Nelson Mandela.

Mashatile said Lekota’s early political life was marked by sacrifice, resilience and unwavering commitment to freedom.

“From his youth, through the United Democratic Front and into government, his journey was marked by sacrifice and service,” the Deputy President said.

Architect of democratic governance in the Free State

After the advent of democracy in 1994, Lekota played a central role in building new democratic institutions.

He served as the first Premier of the Free State from 1994 to 1996, helping establish the province’s first democratic administration following the end of apartheid.

His leadership during this period helped lay the foundation for inclusive governance, provincial development and democratic accountability in the province.

Lekota later became the inaugural Chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP), where he played a key role in strengthening cooperation between national and provincial governments.

Shaping a democratic defence force

Lekota went on to serve as Minister of Defence from 1999 to 2008, overseeing a critical period in the transformation of South Africa’s armed forces.

Mashatile said Lekota helped reshape the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) from an instrument of apartheid repression into a force dedicated to protecting democracy and supporting peace.

“He envisioned a Defence Force not as an instrument of repression, but as a guardian of democracy and peace,” Mashatile said.

The Deputy President noted that Lekota believed national strength was not defined by military power but by a nation’s ability to reconcile, heal and build unity after conflict.

A political career defined by independence and integrity

Beyond his role in government, Lekota remained an influential figure in South African politics.

He later became a founding leader of the Congress of the People (COPE), demonstrating his commitment to democratic debate and political pluralism.

Mashatile said Lekota remained guided by principle throughout his career and frequently reminded leaders of the responsibilities that accompany democratic power.

“He was clear that corruption robs the poor, inequality divides the nation, and unemployment steals hope,” Mashatile said.

“He challenged us to confront these realities with honesty and courage, and to govern not for ourselves but for the millions who look to democracy as a promise of a better life.”

Legacy remembered during Human Rights Month

Mashatile said Lekota’s passing during Human Rights Month should encourage South Africans to reflect on the country’s ongoing challenges, including inequality, unemployment and gender-based violence.

He said the late leader’s contribution to democracy was deeply embedded in the country’s major achievements since 1994.

“We can state without hesitation that Honourable Lekota’s footprint is indelible in the milestones of our democracy,” Mashatile said.

“His hand is evident in the triumph of universal suffrage, in the expansion of housing and healthcare, in the opening of classrooms and the provision of social grants.”

Nation expresses condolences to Lekota family

Mashatile extended condolences to the Lekota family and thanked them for sharing a leader who devoted his life to the struggle for freedom and democracy.

South Africans across the political spectrum have also paid tribute to Lekota as a veteran of the liberation struggle, a statesman and a champion of principled leadership.

His life and legacy, Mashatile said, will remain part of the country’s ongoing journey to build a just, inclusive and democratic society.