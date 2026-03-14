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Tensions Rise: Israel Accuses Hezbollah of Misusing Medical Facilities

The Israeli military has warned of potential strikes on ambulances and medical facilities in Lebanon, accusing Hezbollah of misusing them for military activities. Hezbollah denies these claims. The conflict has escalated with significant casualties on both sides, as Israel plans an extended campaign against the Iran-backed group.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:37 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:37 IST
Tensions Rise: Israel Accuses Hezbollah of Misusing Medical Facilities
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On Saturday, the Israeli military issued a stark warning that it may target ambulances and medical facilities in Lebanon, accusing Hezbollah of using these services for military activities without providing evidence. The spokesman for the Israeli military in Arabic, Avichai Adraee, stated that this unlawful utilization must cease immediately, or Israel will act accordingly under international law.

While a Hezbollah official refuted the claims, stating the group does not exploit medical services for military purposes, tension remains high amid ongoing Israeli strikes. According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, these strikes have resulted in the deaths of at least 26 medics and first responders since March 2. The Israel-Hezbollah conflict erupted as Hezbollah retaliated for the killing of Iran's supreme leader, with Israel responding with an extensive bombing campaign that has caused significant casualties and displacement.

As the conflict intensifies, Israel continues to execute a strategy involving increased military presence and targeted bombing, including recent attacks on Lebanese infrastructure purporting to be utilized by Hezbollah. Both Israeli and Hezbollah officials indicate readiness for a prolonged confrontation, with significant international law implications surrounding the targeting and protection of civilian and medical facilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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