Technology-Driven Justice Delivery Strengthened at Tele-Law Regional Workshop in Chennai

India’s push to expand technology-enabled access to justice gained momentum with the Regional Workshop on Tele-Law Programme Activities held in Chennai under the Designing Innovative Solutions for Holistic Access to Justice (DISHA) Scheme of the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice.

The workshop, hosted at Kalaivanar Arangam in Chennai, brought together senior judicial leaders, government officials, legal professionals, Common Service Centre (CSC) representatives, law students and civil society stakeholders to explore ways of strengthening last-mile justice delivery through digital platforms and community engagement.

High-level participation underscores national importance

The event was attended by several prominent leaders from the judiciary and government, including:

Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Governor of Tamil Nadu

Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari, Chief Justice of the Madras High Court

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Law and Justice

Senior officials from the Department of Justice, legal experts, law school representatives and civil society organisations also participated in the discussions aimed at expanding access to legal services.

Technology and legal awareness key to accessible justice

Delivering the keynote address, Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar stressed that the integration of technology, legal awareness and community participation is essential to ensure justice reaches every citizen.

He highlighted the importance of extending legal services to rural and remote communities, where awareness of legal rights and access to legal advice often remain limited.

The Governor noted that public confidence in the justice system is a cornerstone of democratic governance, adding that strengthening citizens’ understanding of the law will contribute to the national vision of “Viksit Bharat” (Developed India).

Access to justice rooted in constitutional values

Chief Justice Sushrut Arvind Dharmadhikari emphasised that access to justice is not merely a policy goal but a constitutional obligation grounded in Articles 14, 21 and 39A of the Constitution of India.

He said digital initiatives such as Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu and nationwide legal awareness programmes are transforming the justice delivery landscape by bringing citizens closer to legal institutions.

Justice Dharmadhikari described the DISHA initiative as an innovative framework that moves the country beyond traditional legal aid.

He characterised it as a “legal first-aid kit” that empowers citizens with knowledge, guidance and support, shifting the focus from dependency on legal aid to legal empowerment and proactive engagement with the justice system.

Government emphasises citizen-centric legal services

Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal highlighted the central government’s commitment to using technology to make justice more affordable, accessible and citizen-centric.

He noted that the integration of digital platforms and grassroots service networks has significantly expanded the reach of legal assistance programmes.

Initiatives such as Tele-Law, Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) and nationwide legal literacy campaigns are helping strengthen India’s justice delivery ecosystem while ensuring that vulnerable communities are not excluded from legal support.

Earlier in the programme, the Secretary of the Department of Justice outlined the core objectives of the DISHA framework, stressing that legal awareness is the first step toward empowerment and inclusive justice delivery.

Tele-Law expanding legal services across Tamil Nadu

A presentation during the workshop showcased the rapid expansion of the Tele-Law Programme in Tamil Nadu, demonstrating how digital platforms are bridging the gap between citizens and legal professionals.

The programme currently operates through more than 12,560 Common Service Centres (CSCs) across all 38 districts and 16 aspirational blocks in the state.

Citizens can access legal advice through:

CSC-based Tele-Law facilities

The toll-free helpline 14454

The Tele-Law mobile application

These services allow individuals, particularly those in rural areas, to consult qualified lawyers remotely and obtain guidance on legal matters without the need to travel long distances.

Nyaya Bandhu programme expands pro bono legal support

The workshop also highlighted progress under the Nyaya Bandhu (Pro Bono Legal Services) Programme, which connects citizens who cannot afford legal representation with volunteer lawyers.

As of February 2026, more than 10,000 advocates have registered under the initiative.

To strengthen legal awareness among students and young professionals, Pro Bono Clubs have been established in 109 law colleges across India, encouraging law students to contribute to community-based legal assistance.

Customary tribal laws documented in new e-books

During the programme, ten e-books documenting customary laws of tribal communities from India’s North-Eastern region were launched.

The initiative was developed in collaboration with the Law Research Institute of the Gauhati High Court and aims to preserve and promote understanding of traditional legal practices among indigenous communities.

The documentation of customary laws is expected to support legal research, cultural preservation and more inclusive legal frameworks.

Innovative justice initiatives showcased

Participants also viewed presentations on innovative justice initiatives, including the Nyaya Oli Project, implemented through Dr. Ambedkar Government Law College in Puducherry.

The project focuses on legal awareness and community outreach, helping citizens better understand their rights and the legal remedies available to them.

These initiatives demonstrate how academic institutions, government programmes and civil society organisations can collaborate to strengthen access to justice at the grassroots level.

Strengthening last-mile justice delivery

The regional workshop forms part of the government’s broader strategy to ensure that technology-driven legal services reach underserved communities, particularly those in rural, remote and economically disadvantaged areas.

Through the DISHA framework and Tele-Law programme, the Ministry of Law and Justice aims to build a justice system that is more inclusive, digitally accessible and responsive to citizens’ needs.

The event concluded with a vote of thanks delivered by the Joint Secretary (Access to Justice), Department of Justice, who reaffirmed the ministry’s commitment to expanding technology-enabled legal services across India.