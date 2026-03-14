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Historic Talks Between Israel and Lebanon: A Step Towards Peace

Israel and Lebanon are set to engage in direct talks for the first time since the Iran war began. The discussions, potentially in Paris or Cyprus, will involve key figures like Jared Kushner and Ron Dermer, focusing on ceasing hostilities in Lebanon and disarming Hezbollah.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-03-2026 20:58 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 20:58 IST
Historic Talks Between Israel and Lebanon: A Step Towards Peace
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Israel and Lebanon are gearing up to engage in historic direct talks, their first since the onset of the Iran war, according to reports from Israeli newspaper Haaretz. These negotiations may take place in Paris or Cyprus, marking a significant diplomatic endeavor.

The discussions are slated to include U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner and Ron Dermer, a close confidant of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, leading Israel's delegation. The primary agenda will be halting the ongoing conflict in Lebanon and addressing the disarmament of Hezbollah, as reported by Haaretz.

This comes in the wake of increased hostilities, notably when Hezbollah fired on Israel in response to the alleged killing of Iran's supreme leader. Israel retaliated with a comprehensive bombing campaign, causing hundreds of casualties and mass displacements, while Hezbollah launched numerous rockets across the border.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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