Punjab Police Foils ISI Terror Plot; Arrests Two in Arms Smuggling Module

In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police thwarted a major terror and arms smuggling operation allegedly funded by the ISI. Two individuals were apprehended, and authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle, three Glock pistols, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

The accused, identified as Gursevak Singh alias Suraj from Attari and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit from Chheharta, were reportedly in contact with their handlers overseas via social media. The disruption comes amid increased scrutiny over foreign influence and destabilization campaigns within the region.

Senior officials have confirmed ongoing investigations to further dismantle the broader network involved. The arrests were made in the Gharinda police jurisdiction following a tip-off on the suspects' activities near Muhawa village. The consignment, believed to have entered through Pakistan, was intended for terror operations in Punjab.