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Punjab Police Foils ISI Terror Plot; Arrests Two in Arms Smuggling Module

The Punjab Police disrupted an ISI-backed terror network by arresting two individuals involved in arms smuggling. Seized items include an AK-47, three Glock pistols, and cartridges. The suspects are linked to foreign handlers and radicalization efforts. Investigations continue to uncover further details of the network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 14-03-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 22:02 IST
Punjab Police Foils ISI Terror Plot; Arrests Two in Arms Smuggling Module
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In a significant breakthrough, Punjab Police thwarted a major terror and arms smuggling operation allegedly funded by the ISI. Two individuals were apprehended, and authorities recovered an AK-47 rifle, three Glock pistols, and multiple rounds of ammunition.

The accused, identified as Gursevak Singh alias Suraj from Attari and Amarjit Singh alias Rohit from Chheharta, were reportedly in contact with their handlers overseas via social media. The disruption comes amid increased scrutiny over foreign influence and destabilization campaigns within the region.

Senior officials have confirmed ongoing investigations to further dismantle the broader network involved. The arrests were made in the Gharinda police jurisdiction following a tip-off on the suspects' activities near Muhawa village. The consignment, believed to have entered through Pakistan, was intended for terror operations in Punjab.

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