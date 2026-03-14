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Arrest Made in Dehradun Gang Rape Case

A youth and two minors were detained regarding the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl in Dehradun. The incident occurred in a forest near Haridwar Bypass. Based on the victim’s mother's complaint, the accused were charged under Indian laws and the POCSO Act. Rafi and two minors were implicated.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dehradun | Updated: 14-03-2026 23:30 IST | Created: 14-03-2026 23:30 IST
Arrest Made in Dehradun Gang Rape Case
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  • India

In a concerning case emerging from Dehradun, police announced the arrest of a young man and the apprehension of two minors related to the gang-rape of a 14-year-old girl. The detainment occurred after an official complaint was lodged at the Patel Nagar police station by the victim's mother.

The heinous crime unfolded last Thursday in a forested region adjoining the Haridwar Bypass. According to police, the teenager was lured by the accused, identified as 19-year-old Rafi alias Sonu and two minor boys. They allegedly coerced her into consuming an intoxicant before assaulting her.

Following the assault, the suspects reportedly sent the victim home in an auto-rickshaw. Upon her return, she relayed the traumatic incident to her mother, who immediately informed authorities. A formal case was filed under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the POCSO Act.

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