Rwanda's Tenuous Mission in Mozambique: A Funding Dilemma
Rwanda has indicated its readiness to withdraw troops from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado due to insufficient international funding. Their deployment since 2021 has stabilized the region amidst Islamic insurgency threats. The European Union's financial support is set to expire, causing Rwanda to reconsider its commitment.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:03 IST
Rwanda announced its willingness to withdraw troops from Mozambique's Cabo Delgado if international financial backing does not continue.
The 2021 deployment aimed to stabilize the region, plagued by Islamic insurgency, with the European Union's funding support due to expire in May.
Rwanda asserts its commitment requires adequate, predictable funding to continue the mission.