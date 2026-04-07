SA and Mozambique Move to ‘Solution Phase’ to End Lebombo Border Gridlock

In a significant breakthrough for regional trade and logistics, South Africa and Mozambique are entering what Transport Minister Barbara Creecy has described as a “solution phase” to resolve persistent congestion at the Lebombo/Ressano Garcia Port of Entry—one of Southern Africa’s busiest and most critical trade corridors.

The announcement comes amid renewed bilateral efforts to unclog freight bottlenecks that have long hampered economic activity along the Maputo Corridor, particularly affecting transporters and exporters reliant on the N4 route.

High-Level Intervention Targets Chronic Border Delays

Speaking during an on-site visit to the Lebombo border on Tuesday, Creecy underscored the urgency of resolving congestion that has placed sustained pressure on cross-border freight movement.

“We are visiting the Ressano Garcia/Lebombo Port of Entry today as part of our ongoing efforts to find a lasting solution to the congestion challenges,” she said.

The visit builds on a joint South Africa–Mozambique inspection conducted in December 2025, during which officials assessed operational and infrastructure constraints at key freight processing zones—Kilometre 4 on the Mozambican side and Kilometre 7 in South Africa.

Early Success: Co-Location Model Speeds Up Processing

One of the most impactful interventions to date has been the introduction of a co-location system, where officials from both countries jointly process traffic from a single point.

A pilot “dry run” involving immigration authorities demonstrated that this approach significantly improves processing speed and reduces duplication. The model has since been adopted, with Mozambican officials now operating from the South African side of the port.

“These interventions have assisted in moving the traffic faster, thus reducing the pressure on the N4,” Creecy noted.

While the results have been encouraging, authorities acknowledge that temporary fixes must now transition into a fully integrated, long-term solution.

Kilometre 7 Upgrade to Anchor New Border System

Central to the transformation plan is the upgrade of the Kilometre 7 facility, which is being developed into a fully integrated logistics and processing hub.

The upgraded site will bring together multiple agencies—including border management, customs, and law enforcement—into a single coordinated operation. Key enhancements include:

Installation of surveillance cameras to track vehicle movement in real time

Infrastructure upgrades to streamline cargo handling and reduce turnaround times

Deployment of advanced customs systems, expected to be operational within months

The facility will also enable prioritisation of pre-cleared cargo and provide dedicated inspection zones, reducing delays caused by manual checks and congestion.

One-Stop Border Post to Transform Trade Flow

A major outcome of the ongoing reforms is the planned rollout of a “one-stop border” system, a globally recognised model designed to eliminate duplication by allowing travellers and goods to be processed once for both countries.

A detailed processing framework has already been agreed upon, outlining staged procedures between Kilometre 7 and the main port of entry.

“With the implementation of these measures and systems, a one-stop border concept will be activated,” Creecy confirmed.

This system is expected to significantly cut waiting times, lower logistics costs, and improve supply chain efficiency across the region.

Digital ‘Single Window’ Platform in the Pipeline

In parallel, government is working on a “single window” digital platform, which will allow traders to submit documentation and interact with multiple agencies through a unified system.

Such platforms are widely used in advanced trade environments and are known to reduce administrative burdens, enhance transparency, and accelerate cargo clearance.

However, Creecy cautioned that the success of these reforms hinges on seamless coordination between the two countries.

“These efforts will be in vain if our systems are not coordinated and aligned with those of our sister country,” she said, pointing to the need for similar upgrades at Mozambique’s Kilometre 4 facility.

Economic Lifeline for Regional Trade

The Lebombo/Ressano Garcia border is a vital gateway for trade between South Africa, Mozambique, and the broader Southern African Development Community (SADC) region. Delays at this crossing have long been a major constraint, with trucks often queueing for hours—or even days—during peak periods.

Transporters, exporters, and logistics firms have borne the brunt of these inefficiencies, which increase operational costs and disrupt supply chains.

Creecy emphasised that resolving these challenges is critical not only for transport efficiency but also for broader economic growth.

“We are now at a solution phase to a problem that has engulfed our two nations for a while and choking movements to the detriment of our economies,” she said.

Toward a Modern, Integrated Border System

The coordinated reforms signal a shift toward a modern, integrated border management system that leverages infrastructure, technology, and bilateral cooperation.

If successfully implemented, the Lebombo transformation could serve as a model for other border posts across the region—demonstrating how strategic collaboration can unlock trade, reduce costs, and drive economic integration.

As implementation accelerates ahead of the high-traffic December season, stakeholders will be closely watching whether the “solution phase” delivers lasting relief to one of Africa’s most critical trade corridors.