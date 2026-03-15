Tragedy in Rampur Mathura: Wedding Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

In a tragic incident near Basura village in the Rampur Mathura area, three men lost their lives after a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening.

The victims, identified as Golu (30), and his cousins Kuldeep (27) and Sujit (25), were on their way to attend a family wedding when an unidentified vehicle struck them from behind.

Authorities are currently working to trace the unidentified vehicle involved. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, according to local police officer Shyamu Kanojia.

(With inputs from agencies.)