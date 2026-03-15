Tragedy in Rampur Mathura: Wedding Journey Ends in Fatal Accident
Three men died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Basura village on Saturday. Golu and his cousins, en route to a wedding, suffered fatal injuries. The police are investigating to trace the unknown vehicle responsible for the tragic accident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:07 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident near Basura village in the Rampur Mathura area, three men lost their lives after a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening.
The victims, identified as Golu (30), and his cousins Kuldeep (27) and Sujit (25), were on their way to attend a family wedding when an unidentified vehicle struck them from behind.
Authorities are currently working to trace the unidentified vehicle involved. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, according to local police officer Shyamu Kanojia.
(With inputs from agencies.)