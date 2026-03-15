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Tragedy in Rampur Mathura: Wedding Journey Ends in Fatal Accident

Three men died after their motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle near Basura village on Saturday. Golu and his cousins, en route to a wedding, suffered fatal injuries. The police are investigating to trace the unknown vehicle responsible for the tragic accident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sitapur | Updated: 15-03-2026 00:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 00:07 IST
Tragedy in Rampur Mathura: Wedding Journey Ends in Fatal Accident
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  • India

In a tragic incident near Basura village in the Rampur Mathura area, three men lost their lives after a motorcycle accident on Saturday evening.

The victims, identified as Golu (30), and his cousins Kuldeep (27) and Sujit (25), were on their way to attend a family wedding when an unidentified vehicle struck them from behind.

Authorities are currently working to trace the unidentified vehicle involved. A case has been registered, and an investigation is underway, according to local police officer Shyamu Kanojia.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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