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Iran's Revolutionary Guards Issue Warning to U.S. Industries

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have warned the United States to relocate its industries from the region, cautioning the public to avoid American-linked factories. This follows recent strikes that resulted in civilian casualties at non-military factories in Iran, as reported by Iranian state media.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 01:03 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 01:03 IST
Iran's Revolutionary Guards Issue Warning to U.S. Industries

Iran's Revolutionary Guards have issued a stern warning to the United States, calling for the relocation of American industries from the region. This announcement, broadcasted by Iranian state media, emphasizes the need for civilians to steer clear of factories with U.S. affiliations.

The warning comes in the wake of a series of strikes over the past 48 hours that led to the deaths of several civilian workers at these non-military facilities. These incidents have heightened tensions in the area and raised concerns over the safety of American-related industrial operations within Iran.

Press TV, Iran's state-run news outlet, highlighted the urgency of the ultimatum by the Revolutionary Guards, signaling a potential escalation if their demands are not met. The international community is closely monitoring the situation, given its implications for regional stability.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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