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Tragedy Strikes: Health Workers Killed in Lebanon Amid Conflict

The World Health Organization confirmed the deaths of 12 health workers in a strike on the Bourj Qalaouiyeh healthcare center in Lebanon amid escalating tensions between Israel and Hezbollah. The ongoing conflict has resulted in over 770 deaths and massive displacement across the region, worsening the humanitarian crisis.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 02:19 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 02:19 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Health Workers Killed in Lebanon Amid Conflict
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The World Health Organization (WHO) has confirmed that 12 health workers were killed in a strike on the Bourj Qalaouiyeh healthcare center in Lebanon. The attack, which took place late on Friday, adds to the tragic toll of the Middle East crisis.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 14 health workers have lost their lives in southern Lebanon, as reported by WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Two additional paramedics were killed earlier in the day in an attack on another health facility in Al Sowana.

Israel has been conducting a widespread bombing campaign against the Lebanese armed group Hezbollah, resulting in over 770 deaths and displacing hundreds of thousands more. Hezbollah has responded by firing rockets across the border, further exacerbating the crisis.

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