Flames of Dissent: Rare Anti-Government Protests Ignite in Cuba

In a striking display of dissent, anti-government protesters targeted a Communist Party office in Central Cuba, as reported by the state-run newspaper, Invasor. The protest, initially peaceful, began in the city of Moron but turned violent, spurred by blackouts intensified by U.S. oil restrictions.

Social media videos depicted fires and rock-throwing incidents, with shouts of 'liberty' reverberating through the streets. The location was confirmed by Reuters, highlighting the protest's proximity to Moron, near Cuba's tourist hotspot, Cayo Coco.

Cuban President Miguel Diaz-Canel acknowledged the frustrations over power outages. However, he cautioned against violent actions, underscoring the absence of impunity for such acts. The U.S. has tightened its grip on Cuba following actions against Venezuela, complicating Cuba's economic struggles.

(With inputs from agencies.)