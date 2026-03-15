Tragedy in the Skies: Remembering the Fallen Airmen
The U.S. Department of Defense has identified six U.S. airmen who tragically lost their lives in a recent plane crash over Iraq. Serving aboard a KC-135 aerial refueling tanker, the airmen were supporting U.S. operations in Iran. The accident is under investigation and involved another aircraft, though not from hostile actions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 06:58 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 06:58 IST
The U.S. Department of Defense announced the identities of six airmen who perished in a plane crash over Iraq. All six were part of a KC-135 aerial refueling mission, supporting military efforts in Iran.
The crash, which remains under investigation, reportedly involved another aircraft. Authorities have confirmed the incident was not a result of hostile or friendly fire.
Three of the airmen were from the 6th Air Refueling Wing at MacDill Air Force Base, Florida, and the remaining three were part of the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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