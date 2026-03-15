Controversial SAVE America Act Sparks Heated Senate Debate

The US Senate is poised to discuss the SAVE America Act, a contentious bill prioritizing voter registration changes by demanding proof of citizenship. The legislative proposal, heavily endorsed by President Donald Trump, attempts to enforce stricter voting regulations, including presenting a photo ID and limiting mail-in ballots to specific circumstances.

The act drew immediate criticism, notably from the Brennan Centre, which highlighted potential voter disenfranchisement, particularly among minority groups and women. The think-tank raised concerns about the millions who lack necessary ID documents, and the added complications for married women whose documents may not reflect their current names.

Despite enjoying a Senate majority, Republicans face internal dissent. Senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski are among the party members opposing the bill's passage, which Democrats, including Senator Mazie Hirono, strongly critique as a move to undermine upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)