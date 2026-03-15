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Controversial SAVE America Act Sparks Heated Senate Debate

The US Senate is set to review the SAVE America Act, Trump’s priority bill needing proof of citizenship for federal vote registration. The bill limits mail-in ballots and enforces ID requirements. Critics argue it disenfranchises minorities and targets women. Republicans face challenges passing it in the Senate.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-03-2026 07:18 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 07:18 IST
Controversial SAVE America Act Sparks Heated Senate Debate
  • Country:
  • United States

The US Senate is poised to discuss the SAVE America Act, a contentious bill prioritizing voter registration changes by demanding proof of citizenship. The legislative proposal, heavily endorsed by President Donald Trump, attempts to enforce stricter voting regulations, including presenting a photo ID and limiting mail-in ballots to specific circumstances.

The act drew immediate criticism, notably from the Brennan Centre, which highlighted potential voter disenfranchisement, particularly among minority groups and women. The think-tank raised concerns about the millions who lack necessary ID documents, and the added complications for married women whose documents may not reflect their current names.

Despite enjoying a Senate majority, Republicans face internal dissent. Senators Thom Tillis and Lisa Murkowski are among the party members opposing the bill's passage, which Democrats, including Senator Mazie Hirono, strongly critique as a move to undermine upcoming elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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