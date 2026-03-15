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Shahed Drones: A New Threat in Global Conflict Zones

Russia is supplying Iran with Shahed drones for use against the U.S. and Israel. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy confirmed this as fact. These drones, first launched in large numbers during Russia's Ukraine invasion, are now manufactured by Russia and adopted by other nations, including the U.S.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 07:48 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 07:48 IST
Shahed Drones: A New Threat in Global Conflict Zones

In a recent interview with CNN's Fareed Zakaria, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Russia is arming Iran with Shahed drones, a move aimed at the U.S. and Israel.

Shahed drones, initially pioneered by Iran, are a cost-effective alternative to conventional missiles and have gained prominence since Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with thousands launched by Russian forces.

Despite Iran's initial provision, Russia now manufactures its own Shaheds. These drones have found their way into the arsenals of other nations, including parts of the U.S. military strategy against Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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