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Taiwan's Tensions: Return of Chinese Air Force Activities

After a brief pause, Taiwan reports the resurgence of Chinese military aircraft around its airspace, prompting speculation about Beijing's motivations. This renewed activity underscores ongoing tensions as Taiwan remains firm against China's territorial claims amid international political dynamics and internal Chinese political developments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Taipei | Updated: 15-03-2026 08:20 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 08:20 IST
Taiwan's Tensions: Return of Chinese Air Force Activities
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  • Country:
  • Taiwan

Large-scale Chinese air force activities around Taiwan have resumed after a surprising lull, sparking speculation. Taiwan's Defense Ministry reported detecting 26 Chinese military aircraft in the Taiwan Strait in the past 24 hours.

The hiatus, which lasted from February 27 to March 7 saw significantly reduced activity, raising questions about China's motivations. Meanwhile, tensions persist, with Taiwan's leaders emphasizing the importance of defense readiness and rejecting China's sovereignty claims.

No official explanation has been provided by China. The Taiwan Affairs Office sharply criticized Taiwan President Lai Ching-te for advocating increased defense spending, warning of consequences for missteps.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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