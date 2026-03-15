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Kerala Cabinet Rolls Out Comprehensive Governance Initiatives

The Kerala Cabinet has introduced a series of measures aimed at alleviating the backlog of traffic fines, supporting farmers, addressing natural calamities, and enhancing infrastructure. Key decisions include a 50% amnesty on traffic fines, expanded pension schemes, financial assistance for calamity-affected families, and new educational and legal studies establishments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 15-03-2026 09:46 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 09:46 IST
Kerala Cabinet Rolls Out Comprehensive Governance Initiatives
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In a move to ease burdens on both courts and motorists, the Kerala Cabinet approved a 50% reduction in traffic fines for violations committed up to December 31, 2024, provided they are settled by April 30, 2026. This initiative, driven by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, is poised to clear a backlog of e-challan cases.

Acknowledging the hardships faced by the agrarian sector, the Cabinet extended the Small and Marginal Farmers Pension Scheme to include over 10,000 additional beneficiaries, granting them a monthly pension. Moreover, substantial financial assistance is allocated for crop loss recovery and landslide-affected families in Wayanad.

Further, measures for infrastructural development were greenlit, including new teaching positions in schools, financial allocations for the Jal Jeevan Mission, compensation for fishermen, and a new transmission line project. Legal and educational developments are set with the establishment of a court and a rebranded school of legal studies, while also addressing beneficiaries' immediate needs through distress relief initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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