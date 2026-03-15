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India's Chabahar Port Setback: A Diplomatic Crossroad

India's investment in Iran's Chabahar port is in jeopardy, marking another strategic setback in Central Asian diplomacy. Congress criticizes Prime Minister Modi's governance style, as no funds are allocated for Chabahar in the 2026/27 budget, leaving its future uncertain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-03-2026 10:08 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 10:08 IST
India's Chabahar Port Setback: A Diplomatic Crossroad
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The Congress party has raised concerns over the absence of India's Chabahar port on current strategic agendas, marking the second diplomatic setback in Central Asia following the closure of the airbase in Ayni, Tajikistan.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of failing to maintain continuity in governance. Ramesh highlighted that initial investments in the Chabahar port were initiated during Dr. Manmohan Singh's government in 2013.

The Modi administration has not allocated any funds for the Chabahar port in the 2026/27 budget, sparking speculation about India's commitment to the project. Ramesh questions whether India's involvement is completed or on hold, stressing the port's strategic location near Pakistan's Chinese-built Gwadar.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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