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West Bank Turmoil: Lives Lost Amid Continuing Conflict

Israeli forces killed four Palestinians, including two children, in the West Bank village of Tammun. The raid left two other children injured. Additionally, a Palestinian was killed by settlers. Rights groups allege that military roadblocks are hindering rapid medical response during escalating violence amid a broader conflict involving Iran.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:09 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:09 IST
West Bank Turmoil: Lives Lost Amid Continuing Conflict
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  • Israel

In a tragic escalation of violence, Israeli forces fatally shot four Palestinians, including two young children, in the occupied West Bank on Sunday, according to Palestinian health authorities. The attack, which occurred in the village of Tammun, also left two other children injured.

The Israeli military has stated that it is currently investigating the reports. Further violence was reported over the weekend, with the Palestinian Health Ministry confirming that a separate Palestinian death occurred in an attack by settlers late Saturday night.

In the meantime, rights groups claim Israeli settlers are exploiting movement restrictions, imposed amidst a conflict with Iran, to carry out attacks on Palestinians. These restrictions, aided by military roadblocks, are said to delay ambulances' response to emergencies. Settlers have been accused of killing at least five Palestinians in similar circumstances since the onset of Israeli and U.S. airstrikes on Iran starting February 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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