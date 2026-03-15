Arrests in Iran Over Alleged Espionage
Twenty individuals have been arrested in northwestern Iran for allegedly attempting to collaborate with Israel by providing information on Iran's military and security assets. This comes amidst Israel's intensified efforts to target Iranian security checkpoints, based on tips from local informants, according to recent reports.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
Twenty people have been detained in northwestern Iran on allegations of attempting to collaborate with Israel by sending location details of Iran's military and security assets. This was reported by the Tasnim news agency, citing a statement from the West Azerbaijan province's prosecutor office.
Their arrest comes amid heightened tensions as Israel has reportedly launched a new phase of its military strategy against Iran. According to a source familiar with Israel's plans, this strategy includes targeting Iranian security checkpoints using information provided by ground-level informants.
These developments highlight an escalating conflict, with espionage and intelligence warfare at its forefront, raising concerns over security and political stability in the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Middle East
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