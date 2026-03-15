Left Menu

Court Upholds Right to Private Religious Worship

The Allahabad High Court has ruled that private religious prayers cannot be interfered with, supporting a prior decision that upheld the right to conduct religious meetings in private spaces. The court directed local authorities in Budaun not to obstruct religious activities on private property.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 15-03-2026 11:23 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 11:23 IST
Court Upholds Right to Private Religious Worship
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant judgment, the Allahabad High Court has instructed the authorities in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, to refrain from interrupting religious prayers in a mosque located on private property. This directive aligns with a previous decision supporting the legality of private religious gatherings.

The case arose when a petitioner named Alisher, along with other community members, sought legal intervention to ensure they could conduct religious prayers without official interference. The court agreed with a prior ruling that affirmed the absence of legal prohibition on religious meetings held in private spaces.

While granting relief to the petitioner, the court highlighted that law enforcement could only intervene if any disturbance occurred on public roads or property, emphasizing the sanctity of peaceful religious practices in private locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

Chaos Erupts as Fire Sparks Blaze at UN Peacekeeping Post

 Lebanon
2
Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

Tragedy in Manipur: Toddler's Life Cut Short by Hidden Bomb

 India
3
Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

Trump's Call to Action: Nations Unite Over Hormuz Strait Crisis

 United States
4
India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifiers but still qualified for this year's showpiece.

India lost 0-2 to England in final of FIH Women's Hockey World Cup Qualifier...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Intimate Partner Violence Influences HIV Prevention Behaviors in Male Couples

Energy shocks and strong demand drove eurozone inflation surge after pandemic

Climate change threatens health across Europe as regions step up action: WHO

Digital Gig Platforms Transform Work Across Asia-Pacific, Study Warns of Risks

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026