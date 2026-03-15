Court Upholds Right to Private Religious Worship

In a significant judgment, the Allahabad High Court has instructed the authorities in Budaun, Uttar Pradesh, to refrain from interrupting religious prayers in a mosque located on private property. This directive aligns with a previous decision supporting the legality of private religious gatherings.

The case arose when a petitioner named Alisher, along with other community members, sought legal intervention to ensure they could conduct religious prayers without official interference. The court agreed with a prior ruling that affirmed the absence of legal prohibition on religious meetings held in private spaces.

While granting relief to the petitioner, the court highlighted that law enforcement could only intervene if any disturbance occurred on public roads or property, emphasizing the sanctity of peaceful religious practices in private locales.

(With inputs from agencies.)