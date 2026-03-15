Iran Denies Targeting Civilians in Middle East Conflict

Iran has refuted claims that it has targeted civilian or residential areas in the Middle East, according to statements by its foreign minister on Sunday. The minister expressed Iran's readiness to form a committee with neighboring countries to investigate the responsibility for such strikes.

Amidst ongoing tensions, Gulf countries have urged Iran to halt attacks on their territories. These attacks have reportedly inflicted damage not only on U.S. military bases but also on energy facilities and residential areas, exacerbating regional instability.

In a statement shared through Abbas Araqchi's Telegram channel, he highlighted Tehran's ongoing communication with various Gulf capitals. Araqchi emphasized that Iran would support any initiative that guarantees an end to the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)