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Iran Denies Targeting Civilians in Middle East Conflict

Iran's foreign minister denied targeting civilian areas in the Middle East and expressed a willingness to establish a committee with neighboring countries. Iran faces accusations from Gulf countries regarding strikes on U.S. military bases and energy facilities. Tehran is communicating with Gulf capitals for peaceful resolutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Dubai | Updated: 15-03-2026 14:10 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 14:10 IST
Iran Denies Targeting Civilians in Middle East Conflict
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  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Iran has refuted claims that it has targeted civilian or residential areas in the Middle East, according to statements by its foreign minister on Sunday. The minister expressed Iran's readiness to form a committee with neighboring countries to investigate the responsibility for such strikes.

Amidst ongoing tensions, Gulf countries have urged Iran to halt attacks on their territories. These attacks have reportedly inflicted damage not only on U.S. military bases but also on energy facilities and residential areas, exacerbating regional instability.

In a statement shared through Abbas Araqchi's Telegram channel, he highlighted Tehran's ongoing communication with various Gulf capitals. Araqchi emphasized that Iran would support any initiative that guarantees an end to the U.S.-Israeli conflict involving Iran.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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