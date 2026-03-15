Assam Achieves Peace: Agreements with Ethnic Groups Conclude Militancy

In a landmark move, the Assam government has sealed peace accords with three Kuki armed groups and one Hmar outfit, marking the end of ethnic militancy in the state.

The memoranda of settlement were signed with the United Kukigam Defence Army, Kuki Revolutionary Army, Kuki Liberation Organisation/Kuki Liberation Army, and Hmar People's Convention-Democratic. These agreements aim to establish welfare and development councils for the Kuki and Hmar communities, based in Guwahati.

The government pledged to rehabilitate former militants and offer compensation to bereaved families. With these pacts, over 9,000 cadres have now been integrated into peaceful society, ending a tumultuous chapter in Assam's history.

(With inputs from agencies.)