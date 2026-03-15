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Controversy in the Skies: Secret Evacuation Flights from Gaza Raise Questions

Surprise flights carrying Palestinians from Gaza to South Africa have triggered a debate on motives. Allegedly organized by Israeli group Ad Kan, some question if the moves are part of hidden agendas under the guise of humanitarian aid. The flights are stirring international dialogue on Palestinian rights and migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Telaviv | Updated: 15-03-2026 18:07 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 18:07 IST
Controversy in the Skies: Secret Evacuation Flights from Gaza Raise Questions

In a startling development, flights carrying around 150 Palestinians from Gaza landed in South Africa recently, catching the world's attention. The flights, first unexpected, have been part of a series coordinated since May, transporting residents from the conflict-ridden Gaza Strip to destinations including Indonesia and South Africa.

The underpinnings of these journeys are complex, allegedly orchestrated by an Israeli group, Ad Kan, known for controversial activities aligned with former President Trump's plan to relocate Palestinians from Gaza. Despite reports of humanitarian motives, skepticism persists about the true intent behind these operations.

Critics argue that the context of war presses Palestinians into 'voluntary' migration, raising issues on their right to return. Meanwhile, many families unaware of the organizers' identity remain focused solely on escaping the dire conditions in Gaza. The debate on human rights and geopolitical strategies continues as international attention grows.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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