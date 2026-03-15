World Affairs Unfold: Ukraine, Israel, North Korea, and Global Politics

In the realm of global affairs, Ukraine has offered its drone defense expertise to Middle Eastern countries, seeking financial and technological collaboration. President Zelenskiy announced efforts to aid Qatar, UAE, and others in countering Iranian threats. Meanwhile, Israeli authorities refuted claims of forthcoming direct talks with Lebanon amidst missile interceptor shortages.

Economic tensions take center stage as U.S. and Chinese officials convene in Paris to refine their trade dynamics, paving the way for a Trump-Xi summit. The discussions address tariffs, rare earth minerals, and technology exports, aiming for mutual economic stability.

Geopolitical tensions escalate: A fire erupts in Russia's Krasnodar due to drone debris, the Vatican condemns violence in Iran, and North Korea flaunts military might through extensive rocket tests. Back to Europe, French elections are monitored as predictors of political shifts ahead of presidential contests.

(With inputs from agencies.)