Delegation Appeals for Youth: Protests and Cases in J&K

A delegation of National Conference MLAs met with Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, urging the withdrawal of cases against youths arrested during protests following the death of Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

The delegation, comprising MLAs Tanvir Sadiq, Ali Mohammad Dar, Javaid Riyaz Bedar, and Hilal Akbar Lone, highlighted the spontaneous street protests and subsequent FIRs filed across various areas, including Chadoora, Patan, Budgam, Sonawari, and Zaidibal.

Chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq expressed gratitude for the Lieutenant Governor's assurance that he would review the cases, acknowledging the young protesters' grief-driven actions and the need for reconsideration of their legal situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)