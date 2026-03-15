Dubai's Digital Crackdown: 35 Arrested in UAE for Misleading Social Media Content
The UAE has ordered the arrest of 35 individuals, including 19 Indians, for spreading misleading content on social media amid heightened regional tensions. The accused face expedited trials for publishing fabricated or incendiary material intending to incite public disorder, undermine stability, and glorify military aggressions.
- Country:
- United Arab Emirates
The United Arab Emirates has initiated a significant crackdown on digital misinformation by ordering the arrest of 35 individuals, including 19 Indians. These individuals are accused of publishing misleading and fabricated content on social media platforms, contributing to regional instability exacerbated by the ongoing Israel-US-Iran tensions.
The UAE's official news outlet, WAM, reported that the Attorney-General, Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shams, highlighted a sophisticated monitoring operation that revealed the defendants were part of different groups. These groups are alleged to have published genuine yet manipulated clips, fabricated content with AI, and promoted propaganda glorifying aggressive states.
The arrests underscore the UAE's commitment to counteracting the spread of digital misinformation that threatens national security. The Attorney-General has emphasized stringent legal repercussions for these actions, including potential imprisonment and fines, illustrating a robust stance against public deception and disorder.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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