Knife Attack on Sadhu Stuns Barsana Temple

A sadhu was left critically injured following a knife attack at a temple in Barsana. The assailants attempted to slit the victim's throat at the Shri Radhavallabh temple on Sunday morning, police revealed.

The victim, identified as 48-year-old Mohan Das, also known as Goonga Baba, was attacked while cooking. The unidentified attackers repeatedly struck his neck, leaving him fighting for his life, according to Additional Superintendent of Police Suresh Chandra Rawat. Authorities rushed him to a nearby hospital, where his condition remains critical.

Police have launched an investigation into the assault, with efforts focused on identifying the culprits and establishing their motives. The attack has left the temple community in shock as law enforcement works to bring the attackers to justice.

(With inputs from agencies.)