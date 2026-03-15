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Middle Powers Unite: Canada and Nordics Boost Global Cooperation

Canada and the Nordic nations of Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland have agreed to deepen military procurement cooperation. Led by Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney, the initiative aims to reduce reliance on the U.S. and forge alliances with middle-power countries to build a new global order.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-03-2026 20:29 IST | Created: 15-03-2026 20:29 IST
Middle Powers Unite: Canada and Nordics Boost Global Cooperation
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Canada, alongside the five Nordic countries, announced its commitment to enhancing collaboration in military procurement and other sectors. This development marks Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney's latest effort to establish new global alliances.

Carney has actively sought partnerships with China, India, Europe, and Middle Eastern nations to diminish Canada's dependency on the United States. Recognizing this initiative's potential, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Finland, and Iceland have agreed to support this endeavor.

In a statement, the nations expressed intentions to coordinate defense purchases to maximize value for taxpayers and bolster national security. While still maintaining ties with the United States, they acknowledged the necessity for diverse partnerships.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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