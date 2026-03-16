Tensions Rise as Global Security Concerns Escalate

Germany has declared its refusal to join the mission in the Strait of Hormuz, opting instead for a negotiated peace. Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul emphasized on Sunday via ARD television that Germany will not become an active part of this conflict, highlighting the need for a diplomatic approach.

In Iraq, security tensions escalate as Baghdad International Airport and its surroundings were struck by rockets, injuring several personnel. The attacks, reportedly by Iran-backed militias, targeted a former US base. Security measures intensified following the incident, with Iraqi authorities seizing a rocket launch platform and undertaking legal actions.

Meanwhile, Israel announced the reopening of Gaza's Rafah crossing with Egypt for essential travel, reversing its previous closure amid the ongoing Iran war. Additionally, UN peacekeepers in southern Lebanon were fired upon, although no injures were reported, marking heightened tensions in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)