Anticipated Peace Talks: Israel and Lebanon Eye Ceasefire
Israel and Lebanon are preparing for talks to establish a ceasefire and disarm Hezbollah. Though a date is not set, Lebanese officials seek clarity on Israel's commitments. Israel's Ron Dermer is leading the talks, with France's involvement. The discussions follow rising tensions after Hezbollah's attack on Israel.
In a bid to secure a durable ceasefire, Israel and Lebanon are poised to enter talks aimed at disarming Hezbollah, as revealed by two Israeli officials on Sunday.
Though Beirut is assembling a delegation for these talks, a date remains unconfirmed, as Lebanon seeks assurance on Israel's commitment to a full ceasefire as stipulated by President Joseph Aoun. The proposed discussions first surfaced in Israel's Haaretz newspaper on Saturday.
Leading the Israeli side is Ron Dermer, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with France playing a facilitative role. Meanwhile, heightened tensions in Lebanon persist over Hezbollah's armament, challenging the Beirut government's recent ban on the group's military activities.
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Lebanon
- ceasefire
- Hezbollah
- negotiations
- Ron Dermer
- Netanyahu
- Beirut
- Aoun
- France
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