Anticipated Peace Talks: Israel and Lebanon Eye Ceasefire

In a bid to secure a durable ceasefire, Israel and Lebanon are poised to enter talks aimed at disarming Hezbollah, as revealed by two Israeli officials on Sunday.

Though Beirut is assembling a delegation for these talks, a date remains unconfirmed, as Lebanon seeks assurance on Israel's commitment to a full ceasefire as stipulated by President Joseph Aoun. The proposed discussions first surfaced in Israel's Haaretz newspaper on Saturday.

Leading the Israeli side is Ron Dermer, a close associate of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, with France playing a facilitative role. Meanwhile, heightened tensions in Lebanon persist over Hezbollah's armament, challenging the Beirut government's recent ban on the group's military activities.