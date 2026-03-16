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Trump's Firm Stand: Strait of Hormuz Crisis and Global Calls for Action

President Trump has warned of a 'very bad' future if countries benefiting from the Strait of Hormuz fail to support U.S. efforts to keep it open. He may delay a summit with China's Xi Jinping, urging European and Asian allies for military aid. The U.S. contemplates further strikes on Iranian oil infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-03-2026 06:11 IST | Created: 16-03-2026 06:11 IST
Trump's Firm Stand: Strait of Hormuz Crisis and Global Calls for Action
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President Donald Trump has issued a stern warning about the future of the Strait of Hormuz, stressing that allied nations must contribute to keeping this critical waterway open. In comments made to the Financial Times, Trump hinted at postponing a planned summit with China's Xi Jinping to assess China's response.

As U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng meet in Paris to tackle trade issues, Trump emphasized that countries reaping benefits from the Strait of Hormuz should help secure it. Trump expressed a preference for understanding Beijing's position before his potential visit to China.

Calling on nations including China, France, Japan, and the UK, Trump urged the deployment of warships to ensure the strait remains open against Iranian threats. He criticized Britain's delayed response while saying Washington is prepared for further strikes on Iran's oil export facilities if required.

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