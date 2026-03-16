West Bengal Election: Major Bureaucratic Shake-up

The Election Commission has initiated a significant bureaucratic reshuffle in West Bengal, appointing Dushyant Nariala as the new chief secretary ahead of the pivotal assembly elections. His predecessor, Nandini Chakravarty, is to be excluded from poll-related duties, reflecting the ongoing power dynamics between the state and the electoral body.

Sanghamitra Ghosh has been designated as the principal secretary of Home and Hill Affairs. This move by the Election Commission aims to enhance the administration's efficiency during the crucial electoral period and is part of comprehensive preparations to ensure a transparent voting process.

The elections are slated for April 23 and 29, with vote counting on May 4. Amid ongoing tensions, this directive underscores the Election Commission's commitment to neutral and efficient electoral conduct, even as opposition voices highlight the contentious nature of these administrative decisions.

(With inputs from agencies.)