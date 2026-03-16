SH35 Reopens to 24-Hour Traffic After Post-Storm Recovery Effort on East Coast

New Zealand’s State Highway 35 (SH35), a critical lifeline for East Coast communities, has fully reopened to 24-hour traffic following an extensive emergency recovery operation triggered by severe weather earlier this year.

Transport Minister Chris Bishop confirmed that night closures on the highway have now been lifted, restoring round-the-clock access between Hicks Bay and Te Araroa—a stretch that had been restricted to daytime travel since late January due to large landslides and storm damage.

The reopening marks a major milestone in the rapid restoration of a key regional transport corridor that connects remote East Coast communities with essential services, freight routes, and economic activity.

Major Recovery Effort After Severe Storm Damage

State Highway 35 suffered significant structural damage in January when heavy rainfall triggered multiple landslides both above and beneath the roadway, forcing authorities to impose travel restrictions while emergency repairs were undertaken.

Until this week, the Hicks Bay–Te Araroa section was only accessible between 7am and 7pm to allow crews to safely clear debris and stabilize slopes. The Potaka to Hicks Bay section was reopened to full 24-hour traffic last week.

Minister Bishop said the reopening highlights the intensive recovery work carried out over the past two months.

“Crews have been working since the end of January to restore access after the road was hit by heavy rainfall and large slips, above and under the road,” he said.

25,000 Cubic Metres of Landslide Debris Cleared

The scale of the clean-up operation has been substantial.

According to transport authorities, crews removed around 25,000 cubic metres of landslide material from the largest slip site at Punaruku—equivalent to more than 750 shipping containers of earth and rock.

Alongside debris removal, recovery teams have also:

• Installed additional drainage systems to prevent future slope failures

• Rebuilt and re-surfaced damaged sections of roadway

• Stabilised surrounding terrain to reduce the risk of further slips

Bishop said the progress demonstrates the dedication of NZ Transport Agency (NZTA) crews, many of whom live in the region.

“The rate of progress on SH35 between January and now is testament to the hard work of NZTA crews, many of whom are local and have been personally affected by the road closures too,” he said.

Major Engineering Work Begins at Waikura Underslip

Even as full access returns, long-term resilience work on the highway is continuing.

Construction has begun on a major retaining wall project at the Waikura underslip, a 40-metre-high unstable slope that threatens the integrity of the road.

The retaining wall will strengthen the site and help safeguard the highway against future extreme weather events, which have become increasingly frequent across parts of New Zealand.

“It’s important we make this site more resilient, and the retaining wall will be an important part of that work,” Bishop said.

Drivers Urged to Remain Cautious

Despite the reopening, officials warn motorists to expect ongoing roadworks, temporary traffic management and reduced speed limits across several sections of SH35.

The highway remains an active construction zone as recovery and resilience upgrades continue.

“There’s no sugar coating it—SH35 suffered extensive damage in January and work will be continuing for some time,” Bishop said.

“Drivers must take care, especially at night.”

Critical Lifeline for East Coast Communities

State Highway 35 serves as a vital transport artery for the East Coast, linking isolated settlements and enabling access to healthcare, education, freight routes and tourism destinations.

The restoration of 24-hour access is expected to significantly improve travel reliability and economic activity for communities that rely heavily on the coastal route.

Bishop also acknowledged the patience of residents and local businesses during the disruption.

“I extend my thanks to the community for their continued patience while we continue work on this important state highway,” he said.